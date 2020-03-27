Lauren Riehle, 49, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by loved ones following a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born in Cynthiana, Ky., as Lauren Bainbridge Cammack. She worked for years as an Occupational Therapist but her true calling was found in her work as an Inner Life Coach (http://sacredinnerjourney.com/), facilitating in the Inner Bonding process. She attended Grace Point Church in Fort Wayne. Lauren was loved dearly by her family and will be remembered for her gentle and selfless kindness to others.
Surviving family include her husband, Brad Riehle of Fort Wayne; son Jacob (Caylin) Markley of Cynthiana, Ky.; parents Marc and Sally Cammack of Cynthiana, Ky.; siblings, Shan (Matt) Cammack of Athens, Ga., Mac Cammack of Owenton, Ky., and Whitney (Etienne) Cammack Fritsch of Hong Kong; nieces and nephews Claire-Elise, Bastien, and Sophie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice or at: https://www.vnfw.org/ or Cancer Services of NE Indiana or at: https://www.cancer-services.org/index.php.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020