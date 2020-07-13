1/1
Lee Stephen Linville
1958 - 2020
Lee Stephen Linville, known by everyone as "Moose," would like to let everyone know that his work here is done.
On July 12, 2020, at the age of 62, he received his call for an appointment from which he could not refuse. This assignment comes with a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, telling stories, and laughing to his heart's content. He left detailed instructions with his wife to celebrate his mission here, to be cremated, and to have no services.
He came into this world on Jan. 29, 1958.
He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Suzanne (Susie) Linville; his parents, Ralph Lee Linville and Bonnie Ruth Harney Linville; sister, Julie (Dennie) Ferrell; nieces, Sara Wells and Paige Florence; great-nieces, Ivy Baxter, Harper, and Chandler Wells; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Lorena Foley; nephews, Hart and Jacob Foley; one aunt; several cousins; and four very special lifetime friends, James T. Sullivan, Robert Craig, Lee Chanslor, and Darrell Leggett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS – Paris Animal Welfare Society, 6 Legion Road, Paris, KY, 40361, in honor of his beloved pets, Thomas, Rose, and Zoey. Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, Paris, is assisting the family.
www.hintonturner.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 13 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
