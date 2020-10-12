Leona Kay Merrill Holland Williams, 78, of Cynthiana, Ky., formerly of Falmouth, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Wagner Merrill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Russell "Bill" Williams and her son, David Lane Holland.

Survivors include: two sons, Jim Holland of Cynthiana, Ky. and Joe Holland of Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 9 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Mike Flynn officiating. Interment was in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store