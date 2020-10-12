1/
Leona Kay Williams
Leona Kay Merrill Holland Williams, 78, of Cynthiana, Ky., formerly of Falmouth, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Wagner Merrill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Russell "Bill" Williams and her son, David Lane Holland.
Survivors include: two sons, Jim Holland of Cynthiana, Ky. and Joe Holland of Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 9 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Mike Flynn officiating. Interment was in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodhead Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Woodhead Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
