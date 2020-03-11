Leontine "Lee" Marie Custard Williams, 49, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was the daughter of Robert and Patsy Custard.
Survivors include: her son, Keiron Darnell Hill.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by the Rev. Morgan Gilkey. Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020