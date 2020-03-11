Leontine Marie Williams

Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
Obituary
Leontine "Lee" Marie Custard Williams, 49, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was the daughter of Robert and Patsy Custard.
Survivors include: her son, Keiron Darnell Hill.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by the Rev. Morgan Gilkey. Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
