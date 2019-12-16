Leslie Carl Smith, 85, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1934 in Bracken County to the late Lovell and Elva Bess Smith. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Brooks; his sister Lonna Mae Smith; and a great-granddaughter; Madison Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Donovan Smith; three grandchildren, Jarrod Carter, Ashley Brooks; Courtney Brooks; and five great-grandchildren, Lauren Carter, Aubree Carter, Amiah Joseph, Paisleigh Brooks, and Karson Pickett.
A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 16 at Ware Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Donovan officiating. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ryan Barkley, Nilmon Lee, Nick Carson, Joe Campbell, Blake Digue, and Doug Brooks.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019