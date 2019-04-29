Lester Winkle

Obituary
Lester Winkle, 87, Berry, Ky., died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was a son of the late Garnett and Bessie Winkle, and was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Earl Winkle.
Survivors include: his wife, Pauline Newton Winkle; two sons, Larry Winkle of Falmouth, Ky. and Terry Winkle of Westfield, Ind.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Rick Halcomb officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 2, 2019
