Lillian Yvonne Fisher, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Born in Hemp Hill, Kentucky on Jan. 21, 1946 to the late Benjamin and Sadie Hall. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Elson and two brothers, Hubert Hall and John Hall.
Lillian is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Fisher; two sons, Michael (Nioka) Fisher and Christopher (Vicky) Fisher; a brother, Doug Hall; six sisters, Bonnie Collins, Ernestine Bentley, Billie Fryman, Vera Anderson, Diane Pilkenton and Starla Fleming; five grandchildren, Joshua Hicks, Justin Fisher, Nicole (John) Bright, Jessica Fisher and Gabrielle (Alex) Pardue; and four great-grandchildren, Halle Pardue, Liahna Dockery, Ethan Pardue and Alice Pardue.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at Ware Funeral by Daniel Antis. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Mark McClain, 64 Robinson Union Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020