Lina Melton Franklin Dailey, 101, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late John and Edna Franklin, and was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Dailey.
Survivors include: two sons, Edward A. Dailey and Donnie G. Dailey, of Harrison County; and a daughter, Lucille Joyce England of Rockville, Tenn.
Services will be Thursday, Dec. 5 at 12 noon at Indian Creek Christian Church with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019