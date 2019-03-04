Linda Brannock Prather, 71, Berry, Ky., wife of the late Larry Ward Prather, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
She was born May 15, 1947 in Harrison County to the late Robert Ballinger and Mattie Louise Petty Brannock. She was a retired employee of 3M Cynthiana and attended Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Steven Ward (Brenda) Prather; a daughter, Lara Lynn (Jimmy) Jackson; a brother, Danny (Alisa) Brannock; a sister, Robin (Jerry) Hill, all of Berry; five grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Jackson, Rachel (Cole) McNabb, Robert Prather, Larrinda Prather and Keith Prather; five great-grandchildren, Evalee, Ava, Ezra, Anna and Evan Jackson; and two step-grandchildren, Sheawanda Thompson and Jesse Thompson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Friday, March 1 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Pastor Jeromey Northcutt with burial following in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers were Danny Brannock, Aaron Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, Bobbie Prather and Robert Prather.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 U.S. Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019