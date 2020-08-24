1/1
Linda Hill Garrison
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Hill Garrison, 79, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Cynthiana on Dec. 7, 1940 to the late Ernest and Agnus Harney Hill. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Fred Darren Garrison, Kelly Lane Garrison; and two brothers, Wayne Hill, and Gary Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred Garrison; three grandchildren, Reese Allen Garrison, Maegan (Derek) Rice, Keeley (Joshua) Waits; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marie Garrison, Jayceon Carter Hill, and Paisley Grace Waits.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 27 N., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved