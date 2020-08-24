Linda Hill Garrison, 79, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.She was born in Cynthiana on Dec. 7, 1940 to the late Ernest and Agnus Harney Hill. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Fred Darren Garrison, Kelly Lane Garrison; and two brothers, Wayne Hill, and Gary Hill.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred Garrison; three grandchildren, Reese Allen Garrison, Maegan (Derek) Rice, Keeley (Joshua) Waits; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marie Garrison, Jayceon Carter Hill, and Paisley Grace Waits.A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 27 N., Cynthiana, KY 41031.