1/1
Linda Kay Florence
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Davis Florence, widow of Larry Hayes Florence, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington, having attained the age of 68 years.
Linda was born in Hamlin, West Virginia on March 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Gilbert H. and Dolly Mae Browning Davis. She was a graduate of Bourbon County High School, and a homemaker.
Surviving are her sons, Daniel Paxton (Virginia) Florence, Brent Samuel Florence; and granddaughter, Lillian Kangting Florence. Also surviving are two sisters, Brenda (Gary) Thompson, Cynthia (Thomas) Noel; brothers, Richard (Marie) Browning, Howard (Phyllis) Lawson Jr., and Paul (Carolyn) Davis.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private memorial gathering.
www.hintonturner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved