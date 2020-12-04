Linda Kay Davis Florence, widow of Larry Hayes Florence, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington, having attained the age of 68 years.Linda was born in Hamlin, West Virginia on March 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Gilbert H. and Dolly Mae Browning Davis. She was a graduate of Bourbon County High School, and a homemaker.Surviving are her sons, Daniel Paxton (Virginia) Florence, Brent Samuel Florence; and granddaughter, Lillian Kangting Florence. Also surviving are two sisters, Brenda (Gary) Thompson, Cynthia (Thomas) Noel; brothers, Richard (Marie) Browning, Howard (Phyllis) Lawson Jr., and Paul (Carolyn) Davis.Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private memorial gathering.