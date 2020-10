Linda Lou Ritchie (Lou Lou), 73, of Carlisle, died Oct. 10, 2020.She was the daughter of the late William J. and Pauline Gaunce Ritchie.Services will be Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. A private family burial will follow. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.