Linda Sue Gasser, 61, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 10, 1958 to the late Carl Hounchell and Ann Wade Hounchell. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Darrin Hounchell and Dwayne Hounchell.
Linda is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Richard "Rick" Gasser; two sons, Trenton Williams and Jeremy Gasser; a sister, Vickie Biddle (Ray) Woolums; and two grandchildren, Landon Williams and Nolan McClean.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Benny Northcutt with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019