Loretta Sue Haley McKee, 74, widow of the late Clarence Raymond McKee, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky.
A native of Falmouth, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mable Flora Haley. She was a retired CMA at Edgemont Nursing Home, Cynthiana, Ky. and loved going to yard sales.
She is survived by three children, Angela (David Hammond) Bailey, Beth (Billy Ray) Leonard and Marianne "Ludy" Berryman; six grandchildren, Brad Leonard, Nikki Leonard, Haley Hammond, Austin Bailey, Caitlin Leonard and Tiffany Berryman; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Haley and Pete (Jane) Haley; two sisters, Barbara (Rick) Wheater and Debbie (Billy) Thompson; best friend, Dora Barbie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Haley.
A memorial visitation was held Wednesday, May 27 at the M.E. Pruitt Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ky. The arrangements were entrusted to the M.E. Pruitt Funeral Home, 303 Main St., Millersburg, Ky.
www.Lusk-McFarland.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 28, 2020