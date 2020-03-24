Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Quinn. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

On Aug. 6, 1959, in the small town of Hartford City, Indiana, a Star was born. That Star, Lorraine Quinn, departed this life on March 22, 2020 at Johnson Mathers Nursing Home, and today the world is a little less bright.

Her late parents, Robert and Frances Quinn, always recognized what a special gift they had been given. Lorrie was the middle child of five siblings: Patrick Quinn (Ellen) of Lexington, Ky., Michael Quinn (Tracy) of Paris, Ky., Amy Quinn (Larry Wiley) Placida, Fla., and Jeannette Bracken (Paul) of Lexington, Ky. She blessed them all throughout her life with her joyous outlook, brilliant smile and amazing signature hugs.

Lorrie had lived with Jeannette and Paul along with niece and nephew Kara and Liam, and she was a treasured member of their family. She was also blessed with several other niblings: Aaron Hudson (Linel Rogers) of Portland, Oregon, Jordan Quinn of Paris, Lindsay Quinn of Lexington, and Rachel (Nick) Cataldo of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Margaret Quinn and her step daddy, Bill Morris. Other special people include beloved New York relatives, and her Bracken, Kuster, Knipp, McCullough and Terhune families.

Sweet Lorraine attended Westside Elementary, graduated from Harrison County High School, and spent many years as a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church. She was an employee and volunteer through Community and Employment Opportunities (CEO) and attended the Adult Day Center with wonderful friends, two of her most special being Greg Adams and Corky Cooper. She previously worked at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Westside Preschool class, St. Edward's Church, the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter and the Harrison County Family Resource Center where she was loved by many.

Lorrie had a great passion for music and was a connoisseur of fine food, pizza being her favorite. She adored children and cats. She could name all the stars of old sitcoms from studying years of TV Guides. She loved a good party and danced with the best of them. She was sassy, saucy and radiated kindness. But what Lorrie treasured most were people, hugs, and joyous reunions. She delighted in seeing you each and every time despite the obstacles and tribulations she faced in her life. Her gift to all of us was the love she gave freely, without reservation or hesitation. Her lesson to us is to remember to love one another.

Services will be for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held in the future and all who love her will be welcome to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter, 1751 New Lair Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031, Community and Employment Opportunities, P.O. Box 806, Cynthiana, KY 41031, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY, or Harrison County Special Olympics.

