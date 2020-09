Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Morrison Withers, 99, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at her home.

She was a daughter of the late Orie and Cora Dalice Moore Morrison, and is preceeded in death by her husband, Stanley Woodrow "Buster" Withers.

Services will be Friday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Terry Morrison. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday.

