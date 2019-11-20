Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Jessamane Thomas. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lula Jessamane Thomas, 90, of Cynthiana, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 with her family by her side.

Lula was a long-time member of Unity Christian Church, the Connersville Homemakers Association, and a very special friend to many. Lula served as a Commissioned Kentucky Colonel and was a Master Conservationist. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a hard-working woman. From a very young age, Lula was always dedicated to her work, which included a number of things throughout the years. She began as a secretary for Cummins, Renaker, Whalen &

Lula lived a long life and played a very active role in her family in which she constantly filled with love. She made this evident by always saying, "I have been so blessed." and "Every day is a good day." She was known for her energetic and lively spirit. She loved gardening, knitting and crocheting, sewing and quilting, fishing and dancing - especially to bluegrass music. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. To know her would have been to love her.

Lula was preceded in death by her sons, Louis Shawn Hatfield and William (Bill) Howard Hatfield Jr.; parents, Bennie D. Cox and Christine Whitaker Sutton; brothers, James Basil Cox and Bennie D. Cox Jr.; sister Clara Welch; and special friend Dale Kissinger.

Lula is survived by and leaves to grieve her son Myron Reginald Hatfield (Joyce Hatfield), son Randy Griggs Hatfield (Sandra Hatfield); daughter-in-law Christine Hatfield; sister Ruth O'Leary; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Hatfield, Jon Hatfield, Josh Hatfield, Troy Hatfield, Terry Hatfield, Jacob Hatfield, and Dylan Hatfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Downs, Ronnie Franklin, Tom McKee, Gerald Whalen, and George Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators and Hospice of Hope Maysville.

