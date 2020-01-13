|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodhead Funeral Home, Memorials and Cremation
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodhead Funeral Home, Memorials and Cremation
Lydia Latimer, 76, of Harrodsburg, wife of James C. Latimer, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born Sept. 24, 1943 in South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Joseph George and Anna Margaret Parker Velten. She was a member of Parksville Baptist Church, a retired Office Manager from McAlpins Department Store after 31 years of service, she worked for Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, was the cover girl for the Cincinnati Phone Book and Business Line Magazine. She also co-owned Ace Billiards in Danville with her son.
Survivors in addition to her husband are: one son, Joseph G. Latimer of Danville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Joseph C. Latimer of Richmond and Jenna Latimer of Lexington, Ky.; one great-grandchild, Isobel Rose Latimer of Richmond; two sisters, Margaret Joann Velten Springer of Florida and Alice Antoinette Velten Sorrell of Cynthiana, Ky.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Georgina Lynn Velten Bugg.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 12 at Woodhead Funeral Home, with Keith Weldon officiating. Burial was in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry, Ky. with Joseph Latimer, Michael Wright, Garry Latimer, Josh Sorrell and Ben Sorrell serving as pallbearers.
While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may also take the form of donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and/or the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 and/or the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
