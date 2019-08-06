Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Makayla Abigail Gullion. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Makayla Abigail Gullion, 11, slipped into the arms of her Heavenly Father after a long and courageous battle with Diffused Intrinsic Pontina Glioma (DIPG) brain tumor on Tuesday July 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph and Jennifer Gullion of Dry Ridge, Ky.

Makayla was a bright and ambitious young fourth grader with a wonderful sense of humor, she loved picking flowers, dancing and singing and had a special love for life that animated her warm and charming personality. She had so many friends because she was a friend to so many. She had a special love for church, memorized and enjoyed singing Amazing Grace whenever she had the chance. She accepted Jesus as her Savior in July of 2016. She was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church in Owenton.

In addition to her parents, she leaves to mourn her passing, one brother, Josiah Timothy Gullion and sister, Isabella Lucille Gullion; her paternal grandparents, Teena and Terry Shauger of Williamstown and Dudley and Linda Gullion of Glencoe, Ky.; maternal grandparents, Jane Wade of Berry, Ky. and Richard (Liz) Wade of Cynthiana, Ky.; and a maternal great-grandmother, Helen Faulkner of Durbintown, Ky. Also surviving are Uncle Jared and Aunt Megan Gullion of Owenton and Uncle Matthew Wade of Lexington, Ky., along with many cousins.

Preceded in death are paternal great-grandparents, Rev. Emery and Lucille Gullion of Glencoe and Henry and Virginia Gullion of Glencoe; maternal great-grandparents, Todd Faulkner of Durbintown, and James and Gladys Wade of Cynthiana. Ky.

A celebration of her beautiful life was held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Stanley Funeral Homes, Williamstown with the Rev. Devin Leitch and the Rev. Jared Gullion officiating. Burial following the service in the Owenton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were: Matthew Wade and Jared Gullion.

Honorary pallbearers were: Jeremiah Wade, Isaiah Wade, Landon Gullion, Aaron Gullion, Aidan Gullion and Josiah Gullion.

