Malcolm McCoy Florence (Mackie), 89, went to be with his Lord, Monday, June 24, 2019.
He was born Jan. 24, 1930 in Millersburg, KY, the son of the late Russell Leonard Florence and Lena Mae Duckworth Florence. He was a member of Indian Creek Christian Church. Besides his parents, he was predeceased in death by his siblings, Melbourne Duckworth Florence, Louise Florence Lyons McClanahan, and Russell Benton Florence.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Smith Florence; daughters, Bobbi (Dan) Monahan, Donna (Jeff) Taylor, and Laura Koo; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Linda Renshaw and Carol (Duncan) MacDonald; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Pythian Grove Cemetery with Dan Monahan officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.
