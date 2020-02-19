Marie Frances Whitaker of Peculiar, Missouri was born Oct. 24, 1942 in Cynthiana, Ky., the daughter of James William "Willie" and Lucille (Fryman) Feix. She departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House at the age of 77.

Marie was united in marriage to James "Jim" Philip Whitaker Jr. in Jamestown, Tenn.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Harrisonville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Whitaker Jr. on Jan. 3, 2015 and a sister, Mabel "Feix" Schreiber.

Marie is survived by four children, Veronika Ray, Peculiar, Mo., Amy Hammack, Raymore, Mo., James "Doug" (Jenni) Whitaker, Papillion, Neb., Philip Andrew (Gypse) Whitaker, Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hammack, Travis (Kaylin) Ray, Jimmy and Jack Whitaker; brother-in-law, John Schreiber, Cynthiana, Ky.; sister-in-laws, Kathy Whitaker, Waterford, Conn., Jan (Neal) Scott, Paducah, Ky.; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Harrisonville, Mo. with a private family inurnment in the Wills Cemetery, Peculiar, Mo.

Family suggests contributions to the St. Edward Church Cemetery, 107 N. Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.