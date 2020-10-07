1/1
Marietta T. Mattox
1933 - 2020
Marietta T. Mattox, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Harrison County on May 8, 1933 to the late William and Vilette Turner Taylor. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, David Mattox Sr.; one brother, William Taylor; and three sisters, Nancy Williams, Betty McKim, and Lois Dennis.
She is survived by three sons, David (Laura) Mattox Jr., Paul (Lisa) Mattox, Wayne (Tammy) Mattox; eight grandchildren, Shane (Megan) Mattox, Jared (Carla) Mattox, Shellie (Greg) Clines, Cara Beth (Josh) Fryman, Caylin Mattox (Jacob) Markley, Chelsee (Cody Marshall) Mattox, Samantha Mattox, Michaela Scott; seven great-grandchildren; two special friends, Ann Beckett and Faye Grubb; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at First Church of God, 401 N. Main St., Cynthiana, Ky. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Church of God
