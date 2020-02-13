Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Hickman Carroll, 69, of Cynthiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 12, 2020.

Born in Cynthiana, on Aug. 18, 1950 to the late John Thomas Hickman and Vivian Fink Hickman. She was a lifelong member of Beaver Baptist Church. Marilyn worked for over 30 years at Dairy Queen and over 15 years working with Dr. Arnold. She enjoyed spending time with family, her beloved cats, and reading. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bryne Carroll III.

As said by a beloved friend, "A good and kind soul has found peace. She was a friend, a good wife, an exceptional employee, and loved to entertain a house full of people with CB. The Harrison County High School Class of '68 will note its loss. She attended the University of Kentucky and boarded with Miss Rena Beckett within walking distance of campus. She was loyal to her parents, her family, her community near Oddville and was a good student. She will be missed at Beaver Baptist Church. Her life had meaning for her husband and family, community and the many patients and customers she willingly and honestly served."

Marilyn is survived by her brother, John Thomas (Myrtle) Hickman Jr. of Piqua, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara (Richard) Childers of Clay City, Kentucky and Debra (Tom) Jones of Powell, Tennessee; nieces, Alice (John) Burns, Leslie (Scott) McCoy, and Patricia (Chuck) Prugh; great-nephews, Jordan McCoy, Isaac Prugh, David Prugh and Andrew Prugh; friends, Sherry, Jennie, Jim, Rose, Sharon and Alisa as well as many other special friends.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Beaver Baptist Church by Kevin Strausbaugh and Lawrence Combs. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Ware Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be at Beaver Baptist Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be John Burns, Scott McCoy, Chuck Prugh, Jordan McCoy, Tom Pumpelly, Jim Alexander, Jerry Lail and Dale Whitaker.

Honorary pallbearers are Danny Brannock, Buddy Collins, William Horn, Monty Foley, Marty Petty, Bradley Copes and all of the members of her church family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Baptist Church, 112 KY Hwy. 3003, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

