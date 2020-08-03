Marilyn Ruth O'Brien, 81, wife of the late Lloyd Ray O'Brien, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.She was born Feb. 21, 1939 in London, Ky. to the late Cleo Edward and Moriene Jones Jackson. Also preceding her in death were a son, Donnie O'Brien, two grandsons, Jason O'Brien and Clinton O'Brien, her step-mother, Edith Jackson, and a sister Helen "Tudy" Davis.She was a devoted homemaker and member of Central Christian Church.Surviving are three sons, Dale O'Brien, Dean O'Brien and Darrell O'Brien; a half brother, Rusty Rednour; a half sister, Joanie Medlock; step-brother, Kenneth Kearns; five grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Eric, and Shannon O'Brien and Ashton Stone; eight great-grandchildren; along with special friends, Joyce Jackson and Riochelle Pruitt.Services will be held Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Nathan Miller with burial in Battle Grove Cemetery.Casketbearers will be Dean, Dale, Darrell, Shannon, Eric and Josh O'Brien.