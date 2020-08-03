1/1
Marilyn Ruth O'Brien
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ruth O'Brien, 81, wife of the late Lloyd Ray O'Brien, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 21, 1939 in London, Ky. to the late Cleo Edward and Moriene Jones Jackson. Also preceding her in death were a son, Donnie O'Brien, two grandsons, Jason O'Brien and Clinton O'Brien, her step-mother, Edith Jackson, and a sister Helen "Tudy" Davis.
She was a devoted homemaker and member of Central Christian Church.
Surviving are three sons, Dale O'Brien, Dean O'Brien and Darrell O'Brien; a half brother, Rusty Rednour; a half sister, Joanie Medlock; step-brother, Kenneth Kearns; five grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Eric, and Shannon O'Brien and Ashton Stone; eight great-grandchildren; along with special friends, Joyce Jackson and Riochelle Pruitt.
Services will be held Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Nathan Miller with burial in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Dean, Dale, Darrell, Shannon, Eric and Josh O'Brien.
www.drakefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
01:00 PM
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
112 North Walnut Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved