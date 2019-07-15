Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Zumwalt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Zumwalt, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.

He was a retired employee of General Motors Corp. in Norwood, Ohio with 35 years of service and he operated his own water delivery service for many years. Marion was a member of the First Church of God in Latonia, Ky., taught Sunday School for numerous years and was an active member of the Choir and Quartet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Minnie Zumwalt; daughters, Pam Stamper and Debbie Zumwalt; sisters, Millie Kelley, Dorothy Jones, Fay Yeager and Maxine Zumwalt; and three grandsons.

Marion is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda Zumwalt; daughters, Dee-Dee Denton, Marsha Barnett and Betty (Billy) Kearns; sons, Jeff (Jeanne) Zumwalt and Tim (Kelly) Zumwalt; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as extended family and friends that brought great joy to his life.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Ave., Covington (Latonia), Ky. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of God, 524 West Southern Ave., Covington (Latonia), Ky. Interment will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Harrison County, Ky.

Memorials are suggested to the First Church of God, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015.

