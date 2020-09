Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Edward Fogle, 56, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of Charlette Henry Cummins and the late Jerry Kelly Fogle.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol Asher; one son, Mark Edward Fogle Jr.; one daughter, Audam Fogle; and one step son, Bradford Asher.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

