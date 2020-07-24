Marsha Kaye McCauley, 73, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Cynthiana on Dec. 12, 1946 to the late Harold K. and Hildreth Anderson McCauley. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Sue H. Claypool.She had retired from Parker Hannifin; was a volunteer at Harrison Memorial Hospital, and she loved her church.She is survived by two nephews, Nathan (Erica) Claypool, David (Tammy) Claypool; three great-nieces and nephews, John (Tonya) Taylor, Travis Claypool, Collyns Claypool; and four great-great-nieces and nephews, Makenzie Taylor, Devin Taylor, Delaney Taylor, and Trenton Claypool.A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teeter officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cynthiana Christian Church, 202 N Main St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.