1/1
Marsha Kaye McCauley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Kaye McCauley, 73, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Cynthiana on Dec. 12, 1946 to the late Harold K. and Hildreth Anderson McCauley. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Sue H. Claypool.
She had retired from Parker Hannifin; was a volunteer at Harrison Memorial Hospital, and she loved her church.
She is survived by two nephews, Nathan (Erica) Claypool, David (Tammy) Claypool; three great-nieces and nephews, John (Tonya) Taylor, Travis Claypool, Collyns Claypool; and four great-great-nieces and nephews, Makenzie Taylor, Devin Taylor, Delaney Taylor, and Trenton Claypool.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teeter officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cynthiana Christian Church, 202 N Main St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved