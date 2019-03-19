Marshall Lee Arnold, 78, Cynthiana, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Cynthiana, March 24, 1940 to the late Ransom Arnold and Ellen Lorene Harding, and was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest Lane Arnold; a sister, Jean Patterson Arnold Blackburn; and a nephew, Mark Arnold. Marshall was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Kelat, and was a United States Army veteran and served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Dunn Arnold; a son, Jeffery Steven (Paula) Arnold of Frankfort; a brother, Aubrey Alan (Judy) Arnold of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service and burial will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019