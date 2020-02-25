Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jean Mitchell Cox, 68, retired educator and mother, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 10, 1951 to the late Harold A. and Geneva Vice Mitchell. She was a graduate of Nicholas County High School. As a non-traditional student, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Morehead State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and History. At Morehead State University she was a member of the Honor Societies of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Alpha Theta. Later she received a graduate degree in Secondary Education from Georgetown College.

She taught history and journalism for 17 years at Harrison County High School before retiring in 2001. She served as social studies department chair and relished her role as newspaper and yearbook advisor. In retirement, she was delighted to follow former students' careers, especially proud to read the prose from her former journalism students. She was a member in the Carlisle Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Cox Johnson, Panama City Beach, Fla., and Judith Susann (Alex) Kazunas, San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Larkin Todd Johnson of Panama City Beach, Amelia Lee and Sophia Hope Kazunas of San Antonio; one sister, Mary Ann (Rick) Storm, Carlisle; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Mitchell Letcher and Janet Sue Mitchell Brown.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carlisle Presbyterian Church from 12-2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Schuyler Olt and Bro. Larry Bishop officiating with burial in the Carlisle Cemetery. All are invited to join the family for a reception at the Neal Welcome Center, 108 W. Main St., Carlisle, Ky., immediately after interment.

Memorial donations may be made to: Carlisle Presbyterian Church, 330 N. Broadway St., Carlisle, KY 40311, National MS Society (

