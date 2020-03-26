Marvin Jones, 81, of Cynthiana, Ky., husband of Judy Conrad Jones, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Marvin was the son of the late Cecil V. Jones Sr. and Lucy A. Jones. He was born on Aug. 9, 1938 in Scott County, Ky. Marvin was self employed as an independent contractor. He was a member of Leesburg Christian Church, a Captain of the Harrison County Volunteer Fire Department, including being the oldest active member, having been on the department for 40 years. He enjoyed working, fishing, going to tractor pulls, and collecting two cylinder John Deere tractors.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Martin (Christi) Jones and a daughter, Debbie (Gene) Hillard, both of Cynthiana, Ky.; grandchildren, Jessica Hillard, Nicholas Hillard, Alenah Jones, Shaela Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Alex Adams and Daphne Dale.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Road Cemetery. Tucker-Yocum-Wilson Funeral Home, Georgetown, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marvin's name may be made to Harrison County Fire Department Association, P.O. Box 721, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 KY-1842 N., Cynthiana, KY 41031. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Road Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020