Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Service 1:00 PM Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin W. Wiley, 61, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was born in Harrison County on June 3, 1958 to the late Marvin Mitchell and Eudora Withers Wiley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Billee Jane Gray Dobson and fathers-in-law, Dave Gray and Jim Dobson. Also an honorary son, Michael Steven Cline.

He is survived by his wife, Dru Gray Wiley; two daughters, Ashlee (Shane) Stephens and Lesley (Ryan) Sinks; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and Rylee Anne Stephens, Evie Dru and Ashlee Adele Sinks; a sister, Jodell (Raymond) Works; two brothers, Larry Mitchell (Amy Quinn) Wiley, and Mark Stevie Wiley; a sister-in-law, Pat Wiley; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tevis Penn Gray and Theresa Zuniga Gray; an honorary son, Matthew McNees Cline; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

"Marvelous Marvin" was a one-of-kind, fun, loving guy who never met a stranger. He was the life of every party and an outstanding, loyal businessman. He was a graduate of Morehead State University and long time proud Sales Manager of Wallace Hardware. He had a passion for fishing and golfing. And the most important thing to Marvin was his love for Jesus Christ, "his girls," family, and friends. He always said, "God is Good, that's all there is to it!"

A visitation on Tuesday, July 2 will begin at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m.

www.warefuneralhome.com Marvin W. Wiley, 61, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.He was born in Harrison County on June 3, 1958 to the late Marvin Mitchell and Eudora Withers Wiley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Billee Jane Gray Dobson and fathers-in-law, Dave Gray and Jim Dobson. Also an honorary son, Michael Steven Cline.He is survived by his wife, Dru Gray Wiley; two daughters, Ashlee (Shane) Stephens and Lesley (Ryan) Sinks; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and Rylee Anne Stephens, Evie Dru and Ashlee Adele Sinks; a sister, Jodell (Raymond) Works; two brothers, Larry Mitchell (Amy Quinn) Wiley, and Mark Stevie Wiley; a sister-in-law, Pat Wiley; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tevis Penn Gray and Theresa Zuniga Gray; an honorary son, Matthew McNees Cline; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends."Marvelous Marvin" was a one-of-kind, fun, loving guy who never met a stranger. He was the life of every party and an outstanding, loyal businessman. He was a graduate of Morehead State University and long time proud Sales Manager of Wallace Hardware. He had a passion for fishing and golfing. And the most important thing to Marvin was his love for Jesus Christ, "his girls," family, and friends. He always said, "God is Good, that's all there is to it!"A visitation on Tuesday, July 2 will begin at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close