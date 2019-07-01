Marvin W. Wiley, 61, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on June 3, 1958 to the late Marvin Mitchell and Eudora Withers Wiley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Billee Jane Gray Dobson and fathers-in-law, Dave Gray and Jim Dobson. Also an honorary son, Michael Steven Cline.
He is survived by his wife, Dru Gray Wiley; two daughters, Ashlee (Shane) Stephens and Lesley (Ryan) Sinks; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and Rylee Anne Stephens, Evie Dru and Ashlee Adele Sinks; a sister, Jodell (Raymond) Works; two brothers, Larry Mitchell (Amy Quinn) Wiley, and Mark Stevie Wiley; a sister-in-law, Pat Wiley; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tevis Penn Gray and Theresa Zuniga Gray; an honorary son, Matthew McNees Cline; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
"Marvelous Marvin" was a one-of-kind, fun, loving guy who never met a stranger. He was the life of every party and an outstanding, loyal businessman. He was a graduate of Morehead State University and long time proud Sales Manager of Wallace Hardware. He had a passion for fishing and golfing. And the most important thing to Marvin was his love for Jesus Christ, "his girls," family, and friends. He always said, "God is Good, that's all there is to it!"
A visitation on Tuesday, July 2 will begin at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 4, 2019