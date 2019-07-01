Mary Ann Roberts, 69, of Cynthiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Harrison County, Feb. 23, 1950 to Cordelia Bennett and the late Cecil Bennett. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dwayne Bennett and her sister, Gloria Davis.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Leroy Roberts; a son, Paul (Tina) Clay; a daughter, Darla (Joey) Nelson; two stepsons, Greg Roberts and Tony Roberts; five brothers, Wayne (Tina) Bennett, John (Judy) Bennett, Herby (Doris) Bennett, Cecil (Millie) Bennett and Richard (Sheila) Bennett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 4, 2019