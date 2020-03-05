Mary B. Owens, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born in Cynthiana on Oct. 31, 1946 to the late Charles W. Owens Sr. and Louise Stevenson Owens. Mary was a beloved Nurse for many years, where she was proud to help bring many children into the world.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Earl Owens.
Mary is survived by her brother, Charles W. "Bill" Owens Jr. and his wife, Sherry; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 6 at Ware Funeral Home at 11 a.m. by Bro. Stephen Staggs and Marty Ritchie. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Allen Moore, Butch Moore, Michael Thomas, Robert Northcutt, Brandon Waechtler, Keith Northcutt and Ben Northcutt.
Honorary pallbearers are Willie Riggle, Jimmy Runyon and Allen King.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Robinson Christian Church, 5213 Robinson Union Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020