Mary D (Shingleton) Withers, 87, Versailles, born Oct. 9, 1931 in Cynthiana, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was the only child of Roy and Emma Lee Shingleton of Cynthiana.

Mary had recently celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary to the love of her life, James Donald Withers. Four generations helped commemorate the occasion including her five children, Michael Withers, David Withers, Mary Don (the late John) Coyle, Terry Withers and Charles (Becky) Withers; she was very proud and loved her six grandchildren, Kelly Payne (Matt), Andrew Coyle (Kristin), Roy Coyle (Katherine), Celeste Keeling (Daniel), Matthew Coyle (Jordan) and John Paul Coyle; spending time with her eight great-grandchildren brought her so much joy, Mattison Payne, Kaden Payne, Ella Coyle, Sloane Coyle, Violet Keeling, Emory Keeling, Mallory Coyle and Charlotte Payne.

Mary was a 1949 graduate of Cynthiana High School and a 1973 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's in Education. She loved school and worked for many years as a substitute teacher in Woodford County. Later in her life she took great pride in helping her grandchildren with their own studies.

Other passions included: preparing frequent meals for her entire family, watching basketball and football, gardening, feeding the birds, playing slot machines at the casino, and reading multiple novels at the same time.

Mary always kept busy. She was a member of the Cardinal Homemakers for over 50 years, a member of the Country Book Club, and played an active role in her church, Troy Presbyterian. She served her community by volunteering for the Clothes Closet of Woodford County and the Salvation Army. Finally, she worked annually as an election precinct worker.

Celebration of Life was held at Troy Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 4 with a service following. A graveside service was at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Ky. on Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. with arrangements made by Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Andrew Coyle, Roy Coyle, Matthew Coyle, John Paul Coyle, Matthew Payne and David Sutherland.

Honorary pallbearers include: Daniel Keeling, Mattison Payne and Kaden Payne.

The family would like to specifically thank Ashley from Hospice of the Bluegrass for all of her help and donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Troy Presbyterian Church, 11021 Troy Pike, Versailles, KY 40383.

