Mary Ellen Rule Klaber, 82, Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.
She was born in Falmouth, Ky. on May 15, 1936, was the only child of the late Seaman and Cyrena Hedgecock Rule. A 1954 graduate of Falmouth High School, she attended the University of Kentucky, leaving in the fall of 1955 to teach on an emergency certificate in Warsaw, Ky. Her father's store, Rule's Drug Store, was a landmark in Falmouth. Growing up, she loved serving ice cream and selling penny candy there.
On May 12, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, William Lewis "Bill" Klaber Sr. When Bill was offered the Herdsman position at Ashbourne Farms, they moved to Lagrange, Ky., and she and Bill started their family. She absolutely loved being a mother. Upon returning to Falmouth, she and Bill bought their own farm and Mary Ellen was elected as the Pendleton County Circuit Clerk. She also worked as a Pre-Trial Release Officer for the 18th Judicial District.
Always loving to learn, Mary Ellen earned her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Northern Kentucky University later in life, and she worked with the Pendleton County Adult Education Program.
Mary Ellen brought much life and fun to every activity or project in which she took part. She was a former President and member of the Falmouth Rotary Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a charter member of the Falmouth High School Alumni Planning Committee, a member and former officer of the Democratic Women's Club, and a wonderful friend to many. She enjoyed interior decorating, playing bridge, and reading. Mary Ellen's words of wisdom reflect how she lived her life: "In life, be true to yourself, your family, your country, and God. Accept each day as a gift from God!"
She is survived by her four children: William Lewis (Cindy) Klaber Jr. of Falmouth, James Rule (Carolyn) Klaber of Falmouth, Ellen Jane (Ed) Ryan of Falmouth, and Jonathan Nicholas (Rebecca) Klaber of Hebron; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Charles A. (Carol) Klaber of Falmouth; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, her husband, Bill, preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2013.
The funeral service was held Wednesday, March 6 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Cohen Copley officiating. Interment took place in Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056 or the .
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019