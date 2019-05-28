Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Spradling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Knox Spradling, 86, Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the in Hamilton.

Mary Ellen was born on Jan. 19, 1933 in Harrison County, Ky. to the late Benjamin and Pearl (nee Booher) Knox. On July 23, 1956, she married Buddy "Joe" Spradling in Cynthiana, Ky., and her dear husband preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2017.

A graduate of Asbury College with a degree in education, Mary Ellen started teaching at the Butler Public Schools. Upon moving to Ohio, she continued the majority of her 30 year career with the Fairfield Public Schools. She was a member of the Hamilton Church of God and loved her family and friends.

Mary Ellen is survived by her loving son Marvin (Dana) Spradling; grandchildren, Taylor (Katie) Spradling and Victoria Spradling; and a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Knox.

Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with graveside services immediately following at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, with Bro. Mike Flynn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, No. 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, at their link,

