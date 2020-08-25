Mary Frances Seaman Neat, 83, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Clinton County, Ohio on June 18, 1937 to the late Robert Emery and Jane Marie Dickman Seaman.

Mary Frances Neat would like to announce that she is happy and walking straight and tall in Heaven in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mrs. Neat touched many lives as she served God in His Kingdom as a minister's wife, Sunday School teacher, song leader, youth leader, and youth choir director. She enjoyed opening her home to numerous guest ministers, friends, youth, family, and traveling salesmen for food and Christian hospitality. They left her home with a full stomach and a warm heart. Her greatest wish is to host her family and loved ones around Heaven's great banquet table. Mary "Frank" lived her life for this moment and her beloved family is blessed with many precious memories to ease their sorrow. Mary Frances loved her family well, and extended the same care to her friends and everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, Bro. Clifford Neat; one son, Mike Neat; three daughters, Cindy (Charlie) Hill, Debbie (Bill) Pulliam, Jenny (Kim) McIlvain; one brother, James Bruce Seaman; one sister, Ann Marie Seaman (Robert) Norman; six grandchildren, Taylor (Chelsea) Hill, Walker Hill, Dillon Pulliam, Zachary Pulliam, Jimmie Leigh McIlvain, Clifford Todd McIlvain; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Roy Hill.

A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Living Free of Cynthiana, c/o Tunya Adams, 216 South Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031; Sunrise Christian Church, 1443 Pughs Ferry Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to Connersville Christian Church, 2190 KY 1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

