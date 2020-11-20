1/1
Mary Katherine Swinford
1931 - 2020
Mary Katherine Foster Swinford, 89, wife of the late John McKee Swinford, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 14, 1931 in Newtown (Scott County) to the late Marvin and Edith Linville Foster. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Lexington and the University of Kentucky, a retired employee of Kawneer, had served as an officer on the Democratic Woman's Club of Kentucky and was a former member of the Harrison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Mary was a devoted member of the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church, where she had been an Elder, a Deacon, a member of the Anna Myers McKee Circle and sang in the choir.
Surviving are two sons: Jim (Tina) Swinford of Cynthiana and Bill (Regina) Swinford of Frankfort; and five grandchildren: Ethan, Anika, Caleb, Rachel and Andrew Swinford.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church on Monday, Nov. 23 by the Rev. Julie Olt with burial following in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers are Charlie Garnett, Dwayne Hall, Glenn Henderson, Mike Henderson, Billy Linville, Lee Morrison, Randy Polley, Bobby Stakelin and Teddy Taylor.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
www.drakefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2020.
