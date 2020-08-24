1/1
Mary Margaret Perkins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Margaret Perkins, 92, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Dover Manor in Georgetown.
She was born in Shelby County on May 28, 1928 to the late David and Stella O'Nan. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Perkins; one brother, William Carter O'Nan; and one sister, Zella Mae Webster.
She is survived by three daughters, Alice (Jack) King of Texas, Jean (Tommy) Hardin of Cynthiana, Jane (Buddy) Herrington of Georgetown; one sister, Joyce Rorer of Nicholasville; seven grandchildren, Robin Ann Mullikin, Terry Allen Herrington, Christy Clinch, Tom Hardin, Jerry Hardin, Mary Sauceda, Tina King; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Richmond Cemetery, 606 E. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved