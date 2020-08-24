Mary Margaret Perkins, 92, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Dover Manor in Georgetown.She was born in Shelby County on May 28, 1928 to the late David and Stella O'Nan. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Perkins; one brother, William Carter O'Nan; and one sister, Zella Mae Webster.She is survived by three daughters, Alice (Jack) King of Texas, Jean (Tommy) Hardin of Cynthiana, Jane (Buddy) Herrington of Georgetown; one sister, Joyce Rorer of Nicholasville; seven grandchildren, Robin Ann Mullikin, Terry Allen Herrington, Christy Clinch, Tom Hardin, Jerry Hardin, Mary Sauceda, Tina King; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Richmond Cemetery, 606 E. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475.