Mary Sue "Suzie" Epperson, 49, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Harrison County on Jan. 18, 1971 to the late Kenneth and Mary Epperson. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Epperson; and one sister, Marcella Epperson.She is survived by one son, Michael A. (Mariah Smiley) Withrow; one daughter, Kenna-Rae Lea; two step-daughters, Ashleigh McKinley, Savanna Nichols; one brother, Kenneth Epperson; three sisters, Juanita Epperson Jenkins, Joyce Epperson (Mike) Gibson, Rita (Darrell Middleton) Epperson; four grandchildren, Whyatt Lea, Kaylee Lea, Kaden Lea, Myiah Withrow; and special friends, Mark Withrow and Rodney McKinley.A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, July 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home.