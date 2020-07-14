Maybelle Sharp Sandy, 99, Falmouth, Ky., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.Born on Oct. 26, 1920 in the Lenoxburg area of Pendleton County, Maybelle was a daughter of the late Dennie and Rosa Nell Routt Sharp. A 1938 graduate of Falmouth High School and the third oldest alumna of the school, Maybelle babysat and did household work for various families in Falmouth while attending high school. On April 27, 1940, she married John Wilbur Sandy, and her dear husband of 45 years preceded her in death on July 11, 1985. John and Maybelle spent most of their married life on the farm or in the country.Devoted to her family, Maybelle loved her children: Carol Sandy Klaber (Charles) of Falmouth; Curtis Sandy, preceding her on Feb. 11, 2017; and Greg Sandy, preceding her on April 24, 2019; her seven grandchildren: Brad (Shanon) Sandy, Brian (Tonya) Sandy, Kevin (Anne) Klaber, Todd (Robin) Klaber, Corbin Sandy, Kendall Sandy, and Jessica Bertram; her 10 great-grandchildren: Erin Vogel, Jacob Sandy, Kyle, Kennedy, Karis, and Emma Klaber, Lena and Chris Berez, Savannah Jewell and Kyleen Sandy; and her great-great-grandson, Dean Carter Sandy; her dear sisters-in-law: Dolores Sandy of Cynthiana and Millie Blades of Foster; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends: Christine Antrobus, Joy Juvinall, and Regina Pribble. She was also predeceased by her brother, Roy Robert Sharp; and her sisters: Helen Cooper, Beulah Blades, and Christine Sharp.Maybelle loved cooking (especially baking), and she worked at both the Morgan School and Southern Elementary School as a cook and baker. She also worked at the former Dr. Scholl's Shoe Factory in Falmouth. Maybelle found time to enjoy vegetable and flower gardening, fixing food for neighbors and friends, entertaining for family gatherings and watching Kentucky basketball. She was a member of the Falmouth United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Maybelle had been named a Kentucky Colonel.Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Brian Wilson and Kevin Barnard officiating. Visitations will be Wednesday, July 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 12-2 p.m. Thursday preceding her service. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Falmouth High School Alumni Scholarship Fund: c/o Ms. Veronica Hargett, 315 Robbins Avenue, Falmouth, KY 41040, the Falmouth United Methodist Church: c/o Mrs. Debbie Glaza, 6787 Highway 159 N, Butler, KY 41006, the River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund: 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006, or the Miracle Point Playground: c/o PCEF, P.O. Box 88, Falmouth, KY 41040.