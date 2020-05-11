Melissa Carol Grubbs, 61, of Cynthiana, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Cynthiana, on Nov. 20, 1958 to the late Kelly Grubbs and Carolyn Fay Philpot Grubbs.
She worked at the Georgetown Walmart and was a member of Indian Creek Christian Church.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Kellie Marie Grubbs (J.J.) Nichols; a brother, Kelly Wayne (Kelly Lynn) Grubbs; a sister, Mary Ann Grubbs (Steve) Florence; three grandchildren, Austin Brayden Lane Nichols, Wesley Clay Nichols and Macayden Christopher Nichols; a niece, Sara Elizabeth Grubbs Sharon; nephews, Steven Wayne Florence Jr., Kelly Frank Grubbs, Steven Wayne Florence III, Justin Wayne Florence, Gage Carson Lee Florence, Malachi Jaden Lee Florence and Conor Lee Sharon; and an aunt, Stella Philpot.
Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose Street, Roach Bldg-CC160, Lexington, KY 40536-0093.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 14, 2020