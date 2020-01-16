Merrill Edward Northcutt, 83, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on Sept. 15, 1936 to the late Lewis Benjamin Northcutt and Lucille Harney McNees.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Ray Northcutt and Montgomery Northcutt; a sister, Peggy Highlander; and a grandson, Abel Brooks.
Merrill is survived by his wife of 12 years, Goldie Mae Northcutt; four sons, Merrill Northcutt Jr., Donald Northcutt, Randy (Tina) Northcutt and Brian (Donna Gayle) Northcutt; a daughter, Ana Mae (Jimmy) Brooks; a brother, James Ohmer Brooks; eight grandchildren, Nathan Brooks, Scott Northcutt, Jamison Brooks, Andrew Northcutt, Keith Northcutt, Ben Northcutt, Brian Turner and Amy Turner; and eight great-grandchildren, Georgia Northcutt, Keeton Northcutt, Lucy Brooks, Katelyn Brooks, Zackery Turner, Samuel Caudill, Skylor Turner and Tennessee Turner.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Marty Ritchie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Northcutt, Ben Northcutt, Drew Northcutt, Nathan Brooks, Scott Northcutt and Jamison Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers are Zackery Turner and Tennessee Turner.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020