Merrill Edward Northcutt Jr., 63, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Harrison County on July 10, 1957 to Peggy Keeton Perry and the late Merrill Edward Northcutt Sr. Besides his father he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Wright Northcutt.He is survived by his son Scott and his wife Kristen Northcutt; two grandchildren, Georgia Northcutt and Keeton Northcutt; three brothers, Donald Northcutt, Randy and Tina Northcutt, Brian and Donna Gayle Northcutt; and one sister, Ana Mae and Jimmy Brooks.Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.Active pallbearers will be Nathan Brooks, Drew Northcutt, Jamison Brooks, Robert Rice, Keith Northcutt and Ben Northcutt.Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Switzer, Anthony Dryden, Willie Riggle, Gary Ravenscraft, Jimmy Smiley.