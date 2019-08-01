Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Estep. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Estep, 71, passed away July 30, 2019.

He was born in Ashland, Ky., Dec. 15, 1947 to Emma Lucille Bush Estep and the late Clyde Homer Estep. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Sue" Estep; his mother, Emma Lucille Bush Estep; three sisters, Linda (Marvin) Gullett, Delores (Tony) Clark and Emma Sue (Robert) Mullins; five nephews, Wesley Gullett, Phillip Clark, Jason Clark, Bobby Mullins and Michael Wayne Snoddy; three nieces, Patty, Missy and Sandra.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Homer Estep, two brothers, Gary Maynard (Ladonna) Estep and Cecil Wayne Estep, one sister, Rita Rowe, two nephews, Robby Dean Gullett and Alan Clark.

