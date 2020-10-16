1/
Michael Steven Childers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Steven Childers, 73, a resident of Cynthiana, Ky., died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Walter Clifton Childers Jr. and Dottie Sue Wells Childers Bowen, and is preceded in death by a son, Christian Childers.
Survivors include: his wife Charlotte Jean Banfield of Cynthiana; one son, Steven Childers of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and three step-sons, John Crump of Texas, Jody Crump of Shelbyville, Ky. and Josh Crump of Sadieville, Ky.
There will be no visitation or funeral. Stanley Funeral Homes, Williamstown, Ky., was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved