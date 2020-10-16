Michael Steven Childers, 73, a resident of Cynthiana, Ky., died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Walter Clifton Childers Jr. and Dottie Sue Wells Childers Bowen, and is preceded in death by a son, Christian Childers.

Survivors include: his wife Charlotte Jean Banfield of Cynthiana; one son, Steven Childers of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and three step-sons, John Crump of Texas, Jody Crump of Shelbyville, Ky. and Josh Crump of Sadieville, Ky.

There will be no visitation or funeral. Stanley Funeral Homes, Williamstown, Ky., was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store