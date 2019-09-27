|
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
Mildred Arnold Giles, 97, widow of Stanley Giles, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Georgetown, Ky.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1921 in Harrison County, Ky. to the late William and Orell Ralston Arnold. Mildred was a lifelong member of Beard's Presbyterian Church and attended Northside Christian Church. She was a graduate of Connersville High School and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dorothy Willhoit of Georgetown, Kentucky, Doug (Anabel) Giles of Cynthiana, Kentucky, and David (Tricia) Giles of Lexington, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Kelli (Eric) Hobson, Megan (Brian) Burton, Kevin Willhoit, Missy Giles, and Michael Giles; great-grandchildren, Colby and Cameron Hobson and Harper and Hayes Burton; and special friend Nancy Parcus. Mildred was preceded in death by son-in-law, Lloyd Willhoit, brother, Carl Arnold, and sister, Marguerite Holland.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 with Funeral services starting at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Minister Nic Skinner will be officiating. Burial will be in Beard's Cemetery at Davis, Kentucky.
Serving as pallbearers are Eric Hobson, Brian Burton, Kevin Willhoit, Michael Giles, Ronald Reffett, Joe Arnold, and Paul Lynn Tucker.
Memorials may be made to Beard's Cemetery Fund, c/o Paul Lynn Tucker, 7836 Ky. Hwy. 32 W., Sadieville, KY 40370 or Bluegrass Care Navigator, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
