Miyoko Onizawa Wiglesworth, 87, of Cynthiana, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 18, 1932 and is preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Wiglesworth.
Miyoko is survived by her son, Nathan C. Wiglesworth; two daughters, Emily W. (Will) Smith and Paula W. Roland; six grandchildren, Rebecca W. (Allen Jr.) Martin, Natalie N. Wiglesworth, Tara (Justin) Wagner, Renae Smith, Laura (Justin) Hughes and Christopher (Heather) Roland; three step-grandchildren, Beth Wilson, Amy Dewes and Angie Masry; 14 great-grandchildren, Kyle P. Martin, Kaitlin Martin, Danielle L. Martin, Braxton Hamilton, Isabella Hamilton, Jayden Hamilton, Avery Hamilton, Annalise Wagner, Brantley Wagner, Olivia Russell, Sophie Russell, Blakely Ritchie, Hayden Hughes and Jayse Hughes; two step great-grandchildren, Landon Jones and Peyton Callahan; and two great-great grandchildren, Corbin A. Martin and Lincoln C. Turner.
Visitation will be conducted at Ware Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building by Andy Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kyle P. Martin, Allen Martin Jr., Justin Wagner, Justin Hughes, Steve Whitson and Kevin Wiglesworth.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019