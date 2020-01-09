Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Morgan K. Conley, 30, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 3, 1989 to William K. Conley and Jolene K. Conley. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sam and Opal Conley.

Besides her parents, Morgan is survived by her son, Lincoln K. Conley; two daughters, Lydyah K. Tucker and Carsey Jo Conley; three brothers, Caleb (Rachel) Conley, William Williams and John Samuel (Terry) Conley; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Myers; her maternal grandparents, Patricia Bloomingdale and Jack Bloomingdale; her special nephew, Riley Conley; a special niece, Olivia Conley; her godmother, Lillian Riggins; her godfather, Ray Buttes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 13 at Ware Funeral Home at 11 a.m. by Tom Moore. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Conley, Brandon Hopkins, Steven Galde, Michael Riggins, Josh Tucker, John Scott Riggins, and Larry Kelly.

Honorary pallbearers are Lincoln K. Conley, Lydyah K. Tucker, Carsey Jo Conley, Riley Conley, Olivia Conley, John Conley, Lisa Couch Conley and Don Riggins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home to go towards the care of her children.

