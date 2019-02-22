Morris Yeager, 76, Cynthiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Snyder, Texas, Jan. 17, 1943 to the late Buford and Sally Yeager.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna Yeager; a son, Ray (Mary Beth) Yeager; two brothers, James Yeager and Glen Yeager; two grandchildren, Shannon (Samantha) Renick and Kara Beth (Josh) Eubanks; and five great-grandchildren, Ross, Clay and Alayna Nelson, Mason King and Kara Lee Eubanks.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at Battle Grove Cemetery by Bro. Bruce Templeton. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life with a meal at Unity Christian Church. The family asks that all food be taken to the church.
Pallbearers will be Ross Nelson, Clay Nelson, Scott Nelson, Josh Eubanks, Mason King, John Bennett, Jeff Barnes, Paul Webber and Ricky Juett.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019